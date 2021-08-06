The Morning Hustle
‘Drew Comments’ Debunks Myths Surrounding Covid-19 Vaccinations

A Black influencer by the name @DrewComments recently went viral after explaining the reason he decided to get the vaccine in hopes to inspire others. African-Americans have a deep history of not trusting the medical system (and with good reason too), so when the COVID-19 vaccine hit the market, of course many were skeptical.

In his viral video, Drew Comments shared a list of reasons why he chose to get the Moderna vaccine. He also took the time to debunk popular myths and rumors surrounding the vaccine through talking to medical health care professionals.

In the video, he breaks down common reason why “anti-vaxxers” or those who are simply still skeptical are deciding against it. Listing everything from the Tuskegee Experiment to how rushed the vaccine seemed to be released. With over 1 million views, many supporters are praising Drew adding that he has now inspired them to get the vaccine but others are calling his bluff.

Drew checked in with The Morning Hustle to continue the conversation and shares why “there is no reason you should be more afraid of the vaccine and not the actual virus.” Watch the full interview below.

 

'Drew Comments' Debunks Myths Surrounding Covid-19 Vaccinations

