Meek Mill Drops New Visuals For "War Stories"

Does this mean Meek has a new project on the way?

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

Meek Mill‘s been hella quiet on the music front for a minute now and while he’s been drawing ire for many a reason on social media for the past few months, the Philadelphia rapper isn’t giving up his day job in the studio.

While we don’t know whether or not Meek has a new project on the way, over the weekend Mills dropped a new video for his latest cut “War Stories.” In the new visuals Meek showcases just how well life is going for him out in these streets as he shares fancy meals with his dogs, plays chess with his peoples and even gets some cameos from Lil Uzi Vert and Bobby Shmurda. We guess you can expect those two to drop some features on whatever album he’s working on at the moment.

Check out the video to “War Stories” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to a new Meek Mill project in the comments below.

