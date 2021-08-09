Entertainment News
The LOX Get The Keys To Yonkers

Looks like the Lox won't be having to pick locks in Yonkers anymore...

The Lox Receives Keys To The City Of Yonkers

After a universal waxing of Dipset at last week’s Verzuz battle in Madison Square Garden, The LOX’s hometown of Yonkers are so proud of them that they’ve decided to give the three-man group the keys to the city!

Styles P took to his IG page to announce the exciting news and standing alongside Sheek Louch and Verzuz MVP, Jadakiss, Pinero let everyone know that the Lox would soon be “receiving the keys to the city,” but revealed that the ceremony would be more than just a symbolic gesture. “Even doper than that, we’re opening up a revised third park, a third workout station in Yonkers for people, kids, grownups, women and children to have family activities and keep focusing on your health.”

Styles and the Lox out here trying to make their city the healthiest hood out on the Beast coast. Not to be outdone, Dip Set might go back into their bag and bring back that Sizzurp Liquer from the early 00’s! We kid we kid.

This is a dope moment in Hip-Hop history as not many rappers have gotten the keys to the city. But after witnessing Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch represent Yonkers at the Madison Square Garden massacre, how could the mayor of Yonkers not honor the Ruff Rydin’ trio? He almost had to.

Props to the Lox. They best drop a new album ASAP and strike while the iron’s hot as hell.

