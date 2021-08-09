HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James is starting to really boss up in Hollywood. The legend in the making will produce a Netflix film about a Native American basketball scene.

As spotted on The Hollywood Reporter the Los Angeles Laker has inked a deal with the streaming giant to add some color to the narrative about his profession. According to the trade publication he will be getting behind the camera to produce Rez Ball. It is being billed as Friday Night Lights meets Hoosiers. The overview describes it as it “follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico, that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive. It’s an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches told from the inside-out.”

Producing the movie is his SpringHill Company that he owns with his partner Maverick Carter. Directing the project is Sydney Freeland from Hoverboard (2012) and Drunktown’s Finest fame. She detailed the importance of bringing the story to life in a formal statement. “Basketball on the Rez is like high school football in West Texas. It has a fanatical following that few sports can rival,” she explained. “This is a story that’s commonplace on Indian reservations all over the US, but most people aren’t even aware it exists. What we want to do is bring people into our world, to tell a story about the people and places we know, and what better way to do that than through a sports movie?”

Production is slated to take place in New Mexico. Rez Ball is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Photo: VALERIE MACON

LeBron James To Produce Netflix Film On Native American Basketball League was originally published on hiphopwired.com

