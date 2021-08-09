T-Pain Talks ‘I Like Dat’ With Kehlani Out Now, Verzuz, New Business Ventures + More!

Lets talk hip-hop, the culture and all things legendary; so of course we must talk T-Pain! Now we all know him from hits like, ‘I’m In Love Wit A Stripper‘, ‘I’m Sprung‘, ‘Bartender‘ and ‘Buy U A Drank‘ just to name a few. Speaking of, ‘Buy U A Drank‘ , T-Pain is the first and only artist to sample his own record.
Dope right?
T-Pain’s, ‘Buy U A Drank‘ is actually sampled on his new single featuring Kehlani, ‘I Like Dat’. Make sure ya’ll go stream that now! T-Pain told Quick and Diva that it wasn’t even planned, but when it was brought to him he took it and ran with it. While we are on the topic of things not being planned, T-Pain says his Nappy Boy Radio podcast is another business venture that just happened. If you haven’t checked that out make sure you do!
He also shared that he has a new book on the way that will highlight all of his favorite drinks which are inspired by some of his favorite songs.
Now in recent news, we all watched The Lox demolish Dipset in a Verzuz battle, that was definitely an epic night! T-Pain shares that was actually one of his favorite battles yet!
Watch the official video of T-Pain featuring Kehlani ‘I Like Dat‘ out NOW!
To get all the exclusives from T-Pain, check out the full interview below:
