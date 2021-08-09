Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Surprise! Lizzo Is Teaming Up With One Of Music’s Biggest Rap Stars In Upcoming Single

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Lizzo is teaming up with Cardi B for her upcoming single “Rumors.”

The three-time Grammy-winner surprised fans with details on the release of her upcoming single with rapper Cardi B. She teased the single on her Instagram account.

“Guess who’s hopping on ‘Rumors’ with me?” Lizzo says on the video she shared of herself to Instagram. It began with a surprise Facetime call with a sleepy Cardi B.

“Good morning, motherf***er! That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” Lizzo says jokingly in the video, reminiscent of the rumors of her working closely with Harry Styles. “It’s Harry Styles!”

Cardi B was not expecting the call from Cardi, who grumpily answered, “Yo what the f***? What’s going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning” before the video ends.

The single is set to release Friday, August 13. “Rumors” will be the first collaboration from the two megastars. With Cardi B’s highly successful women-focused collaborations, such as the triumphant release of “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, music lovers predict Lizzo and Cardi B’s upcoming single will do numbers.

Who’s ready for Lizzo and Cardi B? Check out the announcement below.

Surprise! Lizzo Is Teaming Up With One Of Music’s Biggest Rap Stars In Upcoming Single  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close