Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Find Out What Issa Rae’s New Favorite HBO Max Show Is Inside

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

Issa Rae shares her new favorite show to Instagram today. Her first unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles debuts to HBO Max this month.

The reality show comes from Rae and her Hoorae productions, Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company and Morning Dew Pictures, which brought us the classic reality show Baldwin Hills. Sweet Life will take a look at young, Black life in South LA.

The logline describes Sweet Life: Los Angeles as an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles will be available on HBO Max to stream August 19. Issa Rae shares in her excitement, for what she details as her new favorite show, with this nearly 2-minute trailer on her Instagram with the caption, “This is my favorite show #SweetLife. Streaming August 19, only on @HBOMax. @SweetLifeOnMax#SummerOnMax.”

Take a look at the trailer for the reality show below.

Find Out What Issa Rae’s New Favorite HBO Max Show Is Inside  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close