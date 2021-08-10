Comedian Raydio G Debuts “Vaccinator” Remix To Encourage Covid-19 Vaccinations

The Morning Hustle
We all know the topic of Coronavirus vaccinations have been a sensitive subject for many. With cases rising all over the globe due to the new Delta variant and all the misinformation about side effects. We enlisted the help of our guy, Uncle @RaydioG to lighten the load. He dropped by The Morning Hustle with his new song “Vaccinator”! Listen and tell us what you think about.

