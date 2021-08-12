Jim Jones Responds To Wack 100 On Clubhouse [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Things continue to intensify between Wack 100 and Jim Jones. Capo recently went ten toes down on the West Coast figure.

The very messy interview with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack 100 has caused some heartburn for the Diplomats member. The two have speculated that Jomo might be working with police since he was caught on tape giving gang orders and had some weapons charges mysteriously dropped from a 2018 case. Naturally, the smut on his name did not sit well with Jones thus he made an appearance on Clubhouse to address the recent allegations.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I make a lot of money, f*ck head ass old n***a, I’m tired of all this sh*t,” he said to open his rant. “I stand tall for everything I believe in, I always have. No matter what. I’ve been around this whole world. F*ck the country, n***a, rocking my same colors. Can’t nobody tell me anything, n***a. You know how we move in New York City, n***a. I put a whole coast on. I let a whole coast eat. I put this sh*t in the sky, n***a. The same way Snoop [Dogg] put the sh*t in the sky, I put the sh*t in the sky, n***a.”

His long-time collaborator Trav then mentioned that it was in poor taste for Wack to discuss Jones’ legal issues without knowing the details—Jim agreed. “You making a good point,” he added. “He not bringing up cases. He’s trying to bring down powerful Black men that are in positions to help other powerful Black men. That’s all I been out here doing this whole time is helping out the Black community no matter how people look at it.”

You can hear the conversation below.

Photo: Bernard Beanz Smalls

