Ashton Kutcher Posts A Video With Wife Mila Kunis Mocking Their Children’s Bath Time

Ashton Kutcher shared a video on Instagram with his wife Mila Kunis, bathing their two children. The couple, along with a few other notable celebrities, sparked a debate a few weeks ago after revealing that they rarely bathe themselves or their children.

Kutcher and Kunis specifically shared that they only bathe their children, Wyatt and Dimitri when they’re “visibly dirty.” To quiet their questionable parenting decisions, Kutcher posted a hilarious video proving that they indeed care about the cleanliness of their children.

On Wednesday, August 11, Kutcher shared the video of the family during bath time.

“It’s water! It’s water,” Kunis jokes with her husband.

The two share a brief exchange. “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?” Kutcher says alarmingly. “Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?”

“We’re bathing our children,” Kunis goes on while trying not to burst out into laughter by Kutcher’s obvious sarcasm. He grunted about how it was “the fourth time this week” the children had been bathed.

Kutcher goes on with his dramatic antics about bath time, “their body oils are going to be destroyed!”

The actor shared the video with a simple caption, “this bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks.”

The conversation about celebrities regularly skipping showers and avoiding deodorant is painful, but we are happy the mustiness is coming to light. Bossip recently shared a gallery of celebrities who admitted to such filthiness.

Check out Ashton Kutcher’s satirical Instagram post below.

