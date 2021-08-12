Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Jeopardy!’ Found Its Permanent Host And Sadly It’s Not LeVar Burton

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
CBS This Morning

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Sony Pictures Television executive producer Mike Richards has been confirmed as the permanent host of Jeopardy!, securing the position after months-long process of guests hosts on-air auditions to replace the legendary Alex Trebek. Fans are saddened that the studio didn’t select LeVar Burton or anyone else more qualified for that matter.

Richards is familiar with the show as a long-time game show veteran who also served as the executive producer of Jeopardy! since last year. Fans of the show argue Sony’s motives to bring him on as a permanent host over some of the other personalities who have served as guest hosts these last 8 months.

Fans question whether it was a rightful competition amongst the nearly 15 personalities auditioning for a spot, including the beloved LeVar Burton. According to a report from Variety, Richards will continue in his role as executive producer of Jeopardy! and its companion “Wheel of Fortune” while stepping in front of the camera.

Former host Trebek died last November at the age of 80. He became an icon in the role as the host of the syndicated show for nearly 37 years.

Criticism has followed Richards for his involvement in past employment discrimination lawsuits involving women who worked for The Price Is Right during his tenure as executive producer. Variety unveiled details of the litigation, which has been ongoing for a decade long.

Sony Pictures stands by their decision to employ Richards as the host, noting his impressive capabilities to handle the demands of hosting, coordinating clues and calling on contestants. His talents from watching the show for years behind the camera evidently reminded Sony of the same juggling act Trebek maintained for decades.

Nonetheless, fans who watched a group of gifted, diverse and dynamic guest hosts are disappointed with the decision. Richards basically appointed himself to the position and fans are taking to social media to express their outrage.

Despite what fans want, Jeopardy! viewers can expect to see Mike Richards in his newest role as permanent host soon enough.

‘Jeopardy!’ Found Its Permanent Host And Sadly It’s Not LeVar Burton  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close