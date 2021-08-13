The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Lizzo Teases New Single, Being Pregnant, Sex With Drake & Other Wild Rumors

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Lizzo has a new single with Cardi B and it’s banging! The “Rumors” video debuted just last night and fans are already raving about it. Before releasing the video the star teased fans by asking them to guess who the feature was before revealing it was rapper, Cardi B in a FaceTime video posted to her Instagram account.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rumors is Lizzo’s first single in two years and she definitely makes up for the lost time. The entire cinematic effort is dipped in gold with both her and pregnant co-star Cardi B dawn extravagant headpieces and expensive jewelry as they sit on thrones reading about the lies and “rumors” they’ve heard about themselves.

We caught up with the songstress to get more intimate details about how the collaboration with Cardi came to be and more. Check it out.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Lizzo Teases New Single, Being Pregnant, Sex With Drake & Other Wild Rumors  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close