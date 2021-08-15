Entertainment News
Sha’Carri Richardson Set To Race All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Team USA Suspension

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Things are finally looking up for track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson. After being suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test heading into the 2020 Olympics, the athlete now has a second chance and is able to redeem herself at the upcoming Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon where she’ll race against all three 100m Olympics medalists, Team Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, and Jackson each won gold, silver, and bronze in the final 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics, the same race that Richardson was set to compete in before being disqualified. But Richardson will have her work cut out for her in this upcoming race as it was Team Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah who broke the 10.62-second record, a record previously held by the late Florence Griffith Joyner a.k.a Flo-Jo. Thompson-Herah’s new record of 10.61 seconds earned her the gold last month, with teammates Fraser-Pryce coming in second place with 10.74 seconds, and Jackson finishing third with 10.76 seconds.

America fell in love with the 21-year-old athlete after she burst into stardom with hopes at the Olympic fold when she won the women’s 100m race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene back in June. It was her colorful wigs, tattoos, piercings, long nails, and fierce attitude that had us rooting for more of the budding superstar, yet all of our hopes were shot down when she lost her spot on Team USA after testing positive for THC following the trials. Still, we as Black America hold a special place in our hearts for the athlete and gave her grace and compassion, regardless of her suspension.

Now, we’ll have a second chance to cheer her on from afar as she takes on Team Jamaica in the upcoming race! Let’s go Sha’Carri!

