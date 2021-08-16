Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Live Nation Will Require Ticket Holders To Be Vaccinated Or Show Negative Test Result

Insert fall plans / Delta variant meme here.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration a Live Nation Entertainment logo...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The world is just starting to see the after effects of the pandemic. Live Nation has announced they will require receipts showing you are Covid-19 free.

The entertainment company is doubling down on ensuring that their events are thoughtfully hosted. According to Rolling Stone the Beverly Hills, California-based brand has pivoted away from letting performers decide their own coronavirus guidelines. Instead, they will set their own mandate that patrons will either have to provide proof of vaccination or negative testing.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows” said Live Nation president/CEO Michael Rapino. “We will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

The new policy is slated to start on October 4 but this is not only intended for ticket holders. According to the new rules this will also be applicable to Live Nation staff as well. Any employees who will be attending events or need to visit an office will also need to provide the same type of documentation.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” Rapino explained. “We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.”

This announcement comes shortly after several attendees and performers claimed they caught Covid-19 at the recent Rolling Loud Miami festival.

Live Nation Will Require Ticket Holders To Be Vaccinated Or Show Negative Test Result  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close