HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

We just spoke to Lizzo last week just days before her new single “Rumors” video was to debut to the public. The songstress was in high spirits during the interview and even spoke on how she made the song for the culture.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In just a few short days later the singer took to her social media page for a tearful discussion with fans during Instagram Live to vent about the backlash and cruel body shaming comments she received about the video. “When I’m working so hard my tolerance is lower,” said the star. The Morning Hustle crew discussed this hot topic.

Lizzo’s co-star on the track, Cardi B also stood up for the star pleading critic s to leave Lizzo alone in a tweet!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

TMH Trending Topic: Lizzo’s Tearful Breakdown After “Rumors” Backlash was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: