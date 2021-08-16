The Morning Hustle
TMH Trending Topic: Lizzo's Tearful Breakdown After "Rumors" Backlash

We just spoke to Lizzo last week just days before her new single “Rumors” video was to debut to the public. The songstress was in high spirits during the interview and even spoke on how she made the song for the culture.

In just a few short days later the singer took to her social media page for a tearful discussion with fans during Instagram Live to vent about the backlash and cruel body shaming comments she received about the video. “When I’m working so hard my tolerance is lower,” said the star.  The Morning Hustle crew discussed this hot topic.

 

Lizzo’s co-star on the track, Cardi B also stood up for the star pleading critic s to leave Lizzo alone in a tweet!

 

