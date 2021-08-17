News
Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom Of Speech In The U.S.

Owens is agreeing with terrorists who would never even allow her to speak all just so she can try - and fail - to prove a larger point that she is against the same Big Tech that has helped fuel her infamy.

Candace Owens has single-handedly redefined what it means to be guilty by association.

Previously damned for her undying devotion to all-things anti-Black and Donald Trump, Owens — who once notably had sympathetic words about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler — outdid herself on Tuesday by co-signing the Taliban criticizing freedom of speech in the U.S., of all things.

In doing so, Owens offered similar criticism of the “Big Tech” platforms that her existence relies upon so dearly, exposing the hypocrisy behind both her blind allegiance to the Republican Party and her agreeing with the Taliban.

The unfortunate situation unfolded after a spokesperson for the Taliban answered a question about the restrictions of freedom of speech in Afghanistan during a press conference that was live-streamed online. The Taliban spokesperson responded by blaming the U.S. and one major social media company, in particular.

MORE: Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

“This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of information,” the spokesperson said. “I can ask [the] Facebook company.”

When Owens saw that snippet of the press conference, she readily agreed with the Taliban spokesperson and let her millions of social media followers know so.

“We’ve reached next level when the taliban is hitting at the totalitarianism of the U.S.,” Owens wrote in the first hint that she might be agreeing with a group long seen as enemies of America.

But then she doubled down: “And yes— they are telling the truth here,” Owens said about the Taliban’s stance on freedom of speech before going off on a whole other self-serving tangent replete with trite Republican talking points: “Big Tech in collusion with the Democrats have destroyed the elements that gave America the moral high ground in discussions about freedom worldwide.”

 

To recap, Owens thought it would be prudent to agree with a person representing the same group that just last month posted a video to social media via Big Tech to show them executing 22 Afghan commandos who were trying to surrender. And she did it all by exercising the same freedom of speech that she suggested was being suppressed by “the totalitarianism of the U.S.” fueled by “Big Tech” being “in collusion with Democrats.”

(Editor’s note: Owens could have won the gold medal in the long jump last month at the Tokyo Olympics, what with that incredible leap she just made.)

Put differently, Owens readily agreed with a spokesperson for the same group that refused to hand over Osama bin Laden to the U.S., prompting the American military invasion of Afghanistan about one month after the Sept. 11 terror attacks launched by al Qaeda, which was led by bin Laden.

Put yet another way, Owens is agreeing with people who would never even allow her to speak, let alone in public, which is, of course, her bread and butter.

That is who Owens is co-signing, all so she can try — and fail — to prove a larger point that she is against the same Big Tech that has helped fuel her infamy.

Candace Owens’ loves Big Tech’s products

Make no mistake, Big Tech is the reason why so many of us know who Owens is in the first place.

If it wasn’t for her nonstop social media posting of anti-Black, pro-conservative conspiracy theories and propaganda that white supremacists swoon over, it’s doubtful many of us would be able to distinguish her from any other Karen, skin color be damned.

That means that Owens and her online platform on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube — the latter two being owned by the former — are a package deal. Her relevance would be reduced exponentially without the crutch of social media, which is run and operated by the same “Big Tech” for which she and the Taliban have such shared contempt.

Not to mention, Owens might not have seen the Taliban press conference were it not for her reviled Big Tech streaming it live online and allowing people to share snippets on social media.

It was at once further evidence that Owens will go to any lengths to prove her anti-Democrat platform, even if it means agreeing with a murderous militant group of Islamic extremists that has made no secret of its hatred of the United States.

Owens wants you to believe she is a patriot

Agreeing with the Taliban isn’t the first time Owen’s so-called patriotism has been called into question.

It wasn’t that long ago when the suspected con artist flexed her grifting muscles to endorse — or co-sign — a so-called smartphone that she said would not only reinforce one’s patriotism but also would be able to compete with Apple as part of her quest to take down Big Tech.

The so-called Freedom Phone, a device that Owens has disingenuously billed as the next coming in cellphones, is actually an iPhone knockoff, according to reports. But the keyword there is “billed,” as the Freedom Phone carries a price tag of $500 and was described by the Daily Beast as “a phone preloaded with apps like Parler and Rumble that appears to be a vastly more expensive version of a phone made in China.” A news article bringing attention to Owens’ latest scam said the Freedom Phone was being pushed by “MAGA Influencers.”

Shrewd social media sleuths noticed Owens was tweeting about the Freedom Phone from an iPhone, suggesting that she did not even use a Freedom Phone to promote the Freedom Phone but still urged her millions of followers to use a product that she herself does not. Notably, Owens tweeted while using an iPhone that she “partnered with a SOLUTION against Apple” — the iPhone’s maker and a major player in Big Tech — for the Freedom Phone.

This is all part of Republicans’ fake outrage over Afghanistan

Owens advertising how much she and the Taliban are on the same page is just the latest example of Republicans doing the most to demonstrate what appears to be disingenuous anger about chaos in Afghanistan. They have used it to renew empty calls for Biden’s resignation or removal — their true agenda, not Afghanistan.

Republicans must have forgotten about the admitted role that Trump played in not only negotiating a U.S. military drawdown with the Taliban but also how Trump’s Secretary of Strate Mike Pompeo met personally with Taliban leaders to solidify their deal less than a year ago.

Pompeo Meets With the Taliban Delegation in Doha

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets with the Taliban political affairs chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 12, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

For perspective’s sake, the U.S. has long ascribed to the mantra that America does not negotiate with terrorists, something that Republicans love to remind citizens — until they do it, that is.

SEE ALSO:

Candace Owens Wants ‘Black America’ To Say Sorry To Her: ‘I’ll Accept Apologies…’

Candace Owens Charged $30K For Republican Speaking Gig She Abruptly Reneged On: Report

Conservative commentator Candace Owens

Twitter Reacts To The Alleged New Zealand Shooter Being 'Influenced' By Candace Owens' Hate

Candace Owens' entire career has been built on of hate. Therefore, it should be no shocker that she was reportedly named as a source of inspiration by at least one of the alleged gunmen who launched deadly shooting attacks on two mosques in New Zealand on Friday. MORE: New Zealand Mosque Terrorist Reportedly Was Listening to Civil War Music Let us remind you how hateful the conservative is. Her term Blexit is a slogan that was stolen from the Bank Black movement. She is famous for saying the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.” After the horrific mail bombs sent to Democrats back in October, she tweeted then deleted, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.” She once called the NAACP a disgrace, even though the organization helped her win a racial discrimination lawsuit years ago. She said Hitler only wanted to make Germany "great again." Furthermore, she was part of an anti-Trump movement just a few years ago before reversing course. Owens is clearly a hack and inspiring crazies. At least 49 people were killed and dozens more injured in Friday's attack in the town of Christchurch. One of the alleged suspects left behind what the Associated Press called "a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions. He said he considered it a terrorist attack." Owens, 29, was cited as "the person that has influenced me above all," according to an apparent partial transcript posted to Twitter by journalist Ian Miles Cheong. https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1106390259661602816 Owens responded to the reports by threatening legal action against the media if it "attempts this 'Candace inspired a mosque shooting in New Zealand' bit." https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1106399208465158145 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1106394519254327297 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1106391443457888257 She tweeted "HAHA" and LOL!" in part of her earlier responses to those same reports, prompting some folks on Twitter to wonder if Owens was laughing at a deadly terror attack. Owens' views on Muslims have been documented in her own tweets, both directly and indirectly. She has called President Donald Trump "the savior" of the free world. Trump, of course, has fought for the U.S. to ban Muslims. Beyond that, Owens has also used Twitter to quote Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in the negative context of Muslim immigration. https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1015560078320074752 Most recently, Owens had some glowing remarks about Adolf Hitler last month. Hitler, of course, wanted to exterminate people of Jewish faith much like Islamophobes want to do to Muslims. Well, it looks like Owens is going to be pursuing tons of legal action because she is getting destroyed on social media. See below.

