Kendrick Lamar Shares A Personal Statement That He Will Produce His Final TDE Album [Details Inside]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar shares a new statement that he will produce his final TDE album. The rapper posted a cryptic 2000’s looking Microsoft clip art folder entitled “nu thoughts” on his personal Instagram account with the caption that redirects fans to a website.

Eager Kendrick Lamar fans have been awaiting a new album from him since 2017 when he dropped his Grammy award-winning album DAMN. It appears fans will not have to wait much longer as he debuts his final project with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). He alludes to leaving the label and maybe music, which he refers to as a “cultural imprint,” after 17 years. He is focused on pursuing his life’s calling and hopes that TDE continues to be a vessel for candid creators like himself.

Though fans are not certain what to take from this message, one thing is for sure — new Kendrick is coming. That, in itself, is exciting enough for fans to forget that this may be the last and final album we ever get from Kendrick Lamar. Lamar has giving us 10 studio albums so far, and this next project would be the 11th.

Stay tuned for what Kendrick may be releasing as he leaves fans with, “See you soon enough,” in his personal statement. Read Kendrick Lamar’s full statement below:

I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. -oklama

Kendrick Lamar Shares A Personal Statement That He Will Produce His Final TDE Album [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: