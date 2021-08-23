Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
'LudaDay Weekend Finale Party' Hosted By John Wall And Ludacris

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Prayers up for Webbie.

The Baton Rouge rapper was hospitalized over the weekend after stumbling out of a show in Roanoke, Virginia on Friday (August 20). Not long after he took the stage at Lux Lounge, he stepped off the stage looking ill. He had to be carried out of the venue as he began staggering with his team assisting him along the way.

Initial footage from the packed concert showed Webbie playing the hits, including “G-Sh*t” from his 2005 debut album Savage Life. However, his stumble and collapse raised cause for concern.

Thankfully, Webbie is out of the hospital and doctors cleared him to return to travel. According to his rep, it’s unclear what caused the Savage Life rapper’s unexpected illness. Hopefully, he’s back in good health.

RELATED: Webbie Has No Regrets About Publicly Shaming His Kids [Video]

Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close