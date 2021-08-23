Register To Win Tickets To The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back and better than ever.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season. Register now to win a family four-pack and the chance to be entered in the grand prize Marquee Club drawing!

See official rules on the next page.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: