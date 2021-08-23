Hol’ Up: Did Kanye West Drop & Delete Drake’s Address On Instagram?

On a quick post and delete, Kanye West reportedly shared the Toronto address of Drake on his Instagram account. The issues between the two rappers and former friends kicked back off again after Drake aimed some bars at Ye on the Trippie Redd track “Betrayal” saying “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”
Drake seemed to reply to his address being posted in his IG stories with a simple laugh.
Last week after the Trippie Redd track dropped, Ye posted a photo of a group chat involving Drake, Pusha T, and members of both camps. It’s safe to say that Yeezus is still pissed and this won’t be ending anytime soon. It the break-In of rappers Lil Durk and Pop Smoke who was murdered, this shoulnd’t be anything to joke around with,
RELATED: Drake Blames “Catching COVID” On His Dysfunctional Heart-Shaped Hairline
RELATED: You Care: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Get Lunch Together in Malibu
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
1.
1 of 12
Kanye and Jay Z back together? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/fjZBgK5sBz— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) July 23, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Hip-hop is in a better place when these two get along. #DONDA #Throne2 pic.twitter.com/wVaBpC5vWQ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 23, 2021
3.
3 of 12
“You don’t understand they haven’t been on a track together in years. Huge falling out, babe. This could mean Watch The Throne 2, mark my words.” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/rUb3OHUZ5e— kyle (@Bahler) July 23, 2021
4.
4 of 12
No see I heard jay’s Adlibs and I was like… #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3FfbKYcwGf— Izz. (@izzakko) July 23, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Me as soon as I heard Jay Z and Kanye on a track again:#DONDA pic.twitter.com/Z58Zwzc2Ef— Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) July 23, 2021
6.6 of 12
7.
7 of 12
not me getting a hit tweet, i know that’s right https://t.co/LPQvbKmJDw— jay (@HAILSPOV) July 23, 2021
8.8 of 12
9.
9 of 12
After listening to this album release I can’t stop thinking about you. I know it’s been a while but if Jay and Kanye can put their differences aside than we can too. Let’s return to OUR throne together and put the past behind us.🤴🏾 Never abandon your family. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/FtlZBFPKd9— ⁶𓅓 (@jackclbx) July 23, 2021
10.
10 of 12
Kanye west and Jay Z on a track again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/NgWKypJMUe— ⁶𓅓 (@jackclbx) July 23, 2021
11.
11 of 12
Ok y’all need to stop retweeting😑. My app is starting to get fried. https://t.co/dxDjVhhqqT— Davo 🇱🇸 (@David_Mapheleba) July 23, 2021
12.
12 of 12
Ye and Hov hopped back on a track together, the world begins healing starting tomorrow. #DONDA— Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) July 23, 2021
Hol’ Up: Did Kanye West Drop & Delete Drake’s Address On Instagram? was originally published on hot963.com