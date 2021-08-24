Entertainment News
Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

Can't say Yeezy isn't keeping people employed.

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The saga for the release of Kanye West new DONDA album continues. In the latest publicity grab—it is what it is—for what’s become a traveling tour, Yeezy is recreating his childhood home for the listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Apparently, the “Power” rapper is building up a model of his old Chi-Town crib in the stadium, as seen below.

Recently, besides tofu beefing with Drake, Kanye West wiped all the photos from his Instagram feed except for one—an image of his aforementioned childhood home on the South Side of Chicago. Well, there are more pics now, though.

The first pair of DONDA listening sessions were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. West seemingly took up residence in the arena, claiming he would be completing the album during his stay.

The Soldier Field listening session for DONDA is scheduled to go down Thursday, August 26. As for the album actually dropping the next day, good luck with that.

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For 'DONDA' Listening Tour Stop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

