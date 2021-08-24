2 Members Of Connecticut Rap Group Charged With Murder After Performing With Jim Jones

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Two members of a Connecticut rap group are now facing murder charges after an incident last month in the state. Andre Reed, 29, and Reginald Miles, 31, were part of an opening act at a Jim Jones concert that left Douglas Daniels, 37, dead and two others injured.

The Hartford Courant reports that Reed and Miles were part of a group that went on before the Dipset’s Jim Joines at the Off The Hook Lounge on July 24. The shooting took place outside of the venue after the event concluded, with Daniels succumbing to his wounds after being transported to a local hospital. One of the shooting victims suffered a bullet to the hip while another was shot in the head. Both of their injures were not a threat to their lives.

Reed was arrested on August 10 and miles was arrested on August 19. Waterbury police put out a public warrant for Miles arrest and asked the public to chime in with tips. The two face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree assault according to police and court documents. Reed and Miles remained jailed and are being held on bonds of $3 million and $2 million respectively.

