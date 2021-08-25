Entertainment News
I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy: 50 Cent Says His Mom Used To Make Him Weapons

Toys in a sock to be exact.

We all knew 50 Cent had it rough growing up but now we get even more detail on his harsh childhood. In a recent interview he revealed his mother used to make him weapons for protection.

 

As spotted on Page Six the G-Unit boss recently spoke to the celebrity gossip site to discuss his new Power Book III: Raising Kanan show. During the conversation he explained that his mom would ensure he was always prepared for any smoke at a very young age. “[There’s a scene] from the first episode where Kanan gets beat up and he goes back in the house and his mother puts the toys in the socks,” he said. “That really happened; that was from my life.”

He went on to describe what prompted the motherly assistance. “I got bumped around a lot in the park but I was more afraid of my mom than the people I got bumped around [by] because I could not escape her,” he continued. “She being a single mom at that point — she was everything.”

Sabrina Jackson was also big on tough love to ensure that Fif had a strong will. “She was my mom and my dad and she was tough so I didn’t know when it was OK to be emotional and when it wasn’t,” he added. “She would look at me on the floor [when he was upset] and say, ‘Get up — what you over there crying for acting like a little girl [for].’

Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs Sundays on Starz.

