Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trippie Redd ft. SoFayGo “MP5,” Migos “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” & More | Daily Visuals 8.25.21

Trippie Redd guns down zombies and The Migos rock their house. Today's Daily Visuals.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

A few days ago Trippie Redd blessed his fans with his latest LP, Trip At Knight, and while some fans feel the album’s tracks all sound similar (they kinda do), the man does have to drop visuals in support of the project.

 

His first visual comes in the SoFayGo assisted cut to “MP5” in which the two recreate a Call of Duty zombies map while rocking some trench coats before shooting up a school of zombies. Wait, are they trying to be The Matrix too? This video is lowkey all over the place.

The Migos meanwhile bring NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to their home and in their visuals to “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” turn their living room into a performance center. Hella cool.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD FT. SOFAYGO – “MP5”

MIGOS – “TINY DESK (HOME) CONCERT”

TRIPPIE REDD – “SUPERNATURAL”

NUMBAA 7 – “THERE GO SEVEN”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “RUNNIN’ FROM DA FEDS”

SAUCE WALKA & SAUCE WOODWINNIN – “SAUCE PANTHERS”

LIL YACHTY FT. LIL TECCA – “VIRGO WORLD”

BIG BODY BES – “TEARS OF A TIGER”

YEBBA – “BOOMERANG”

Trippie Redd ft. SoFayGo “MP5,” Migos “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” & More | Daily Visuals 8.25.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close