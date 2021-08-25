HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Hold up wait a minute. The streets are saying that Saweetie and Quavo have reunited behind closed doors.

As spotted on Rap-Up Magazine the former couple might be entertaining another run at love. A unnamed source tells The Hollywood Life that the two are privately enjoying each other’s presence. “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” they said. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.” But to hear the snitch tell it they are still not officially back together as a couple. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” the insider added.

The two originally linked when Quavo infamously slid in her DM’s with an opening line that has gone on to be meme worthy (“u so icy ima glacier boy”) . They enjoyed a great ride as a celebrity twosome that produced some memorable moments including her encouraging women to send back to the streets if they didn’t have Birkin Bag money. Things went left in March when she announced she was single and hinted that the Migos front man cheated on her. Soon after footage leaked of them tussling in an elevator.

Neither party have confirmed or denied the allegations that have have been hanging out privately.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Saweetie And Quavo Are Quietly Spending Time Together, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

