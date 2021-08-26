HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Not much is known about how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue on without its main star Chadwick Boseman (R.I.P), but already the film had to halt production as the person rumored to be picking up the mantle he left behind suffered an onset injury during filming.

Variety is reporting that Letitia Wright (Shuri) had to be hospitalized in Boston after a stunt rig accident went wrong and led to the up and coming actress suffering some minor injuries. Luckily it wasn’t bad enough to cause serious harm or derail the film’s shooting schedule, and Marvel assured fans that things are A-OK and Wright should be making her way home pretty quick.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel said in a statement to Variety.”

Whew!

While not much is known about Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated sequel, rumors have been thrown around about who will be involved in the movie. From Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger possibly returning to help defend Wakanda to the main villain being Namor The Submariner, all fans have are theories and hopes of what could be at this point.

Regardless y’all already know we’ll be ready to return to Wakanda when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.

Letitia Wright Suffers Injuries On Set Of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

