Outrage Erupts After Fortnite And Playstation Use MLK Likeness For March On Washington Anniversary

People were outraged Thursday afternoon when PlayStation announced a new gaming experience on Fortnite that features the greatest orator in American history, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
According to PlayStation’s blog, the new experience, “March Through Time in Fortnite” will teleport players nearly 60 years in the past to a re-imagined Washington, D.C., called D.C. 63. They will get to explore the Lincoln Memorial and the United States National Mall where Dr. King made his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. The feature is presented by TIME Studios and was developed by members of the Fortnite Creative Community. It will also feature museum-inspired points of interest and quests you can complete with other players. Completing the quests will unlock unique accessories for the game.
The partnership was intended to remind players of Dr. King’s speech, and the historic struggle for Civil Rights. PlayStation said they hope the experience helps equip students to have meaningful discussions not only in the classroom but in their personal lives as well. Unfortunately, many saw the move as tasteless, and a greedy way to profit from Dr. King’s legacy. The move seemed like it came from a good place, but questions who is in the room when decisions are being made at PlayStation and Fortnite.
MORE: NFL Co-Opts MLK’s Quote About ‘Injustice Anywhere’ After Blacklisting Kaepernick For Protesting Police Violence
Fortnite is a free-to-play, survival game that has taken the gaming world by storm. With over 75 million downloads and counting, this game can easily be considered a cultural phenomenon. The game was created by Epic Games in 2017 and it’s been dominating smartphones ever since. Parents know Fortnite because their kids are probably playing it. More than 40 million children and adults consistently play and the game makes over $1 million a day.
A lot of people are anticipated to participate in PlayStation’s “March Through Time in Fortnite” event. Will any of those profits go to the causes Dr. King fought for, or is this just another way for corporations to use the greatness of our fallen leaders as profit machines for the 21st century?
Folks were outraged on Twitter. Take a look at their reactions below:
SEE ALSO:
NAACP To Trump’s Mouthpiece: ‘MLK DAY Is A Day Of Action. Your Action: Shut Up!’
Oklahoma Politician Uses Martin Luther King’s Name To Justify His Racism
Joe Biden Surrogate Offers 'Angry Black Women' Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments
Joe Biden Surrogate Offers 'Angry Black Women' Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments
1.
1 of 10
She really fixed her face to say "angry black women"...this is why I don't trust these so called allies. She's sitting up there quoting MLK and the whole time being racist AF. pic.twitter.com/hMYSB8O7hy— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) March 6, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Hilary Rosen @hilaryr, Dr. King was speaking about individuals exactly like you and Biden. Nina @ninaturner was 100% correct. Your shameless, racist condescension on CNN was just that...shameless. https://t.co/LZ5C74u9dQ— Berneta 🏳️🌈 (She/Her) (@BernetaWrites) March 6, 2020
3.3 of 10
4.
4 of 10
What in the name of unmitigated whiteness is happening in this Biden surrogate’s mind? “Angry black women” https://t.co/vfqW0VszDg— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 6, 2020
5.
5 of 10
"Angry black women". This is at least as racist as telling a black woman she doesn't have any standing to talk about MLK. I say this as a Biden supporter who is embarrassed by your white feminism:— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 6, 2020
Hillary Rosen, this is a terrible apology. Do better. https://t.co/C9gTybnwgF
6.
6 of 10
Biden surrogate Hilary Rosen shouted over Nina Turner to tell her she "didn't have standing" to quote MLK. Rosen's "apology" made it worse: "no need to defend me & attack angry black women". Will Biden condemn this toxic behavior? Or IS he the white moderate MLK warned us about? https://t.co/03VdjEshk5— Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) March 6, 2020
7.
7 of 10
She really used “angry black women” in this “apology” tweet? Please don’t let this woman back on the air.— ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) March 6, 2020
This is the kind of wh*te w*man who will — I guarantee it — start crying about bullying for being held accountable. https://t.co/Ajqp1n4jGq
8.
8 of 10
Here’s one of @JoeBiden’s surrogates using the racist “angry black women” trope. This campaign needs to do better. https://t.co/kuuRkPwEQc— Ryan Knight ☭ (@ProudSocialist) March 6, 2020
9.
9 of 10
"Angry black women"?! Really?! You misquoted MLKJr and got the context wrong! YOU'RE the type Dr. King was referring to in that quote. You just showed yourself. https://t.co/oUM4unNFTT— Jaybefaunt🏳️🌈 (@Jaybefaunt) March 6, 2020
10.
10 of 10
cutting her off, whitesplaining, and drunk tweeting about “angry black women” is an odd definition of respect— Stephanie Kaylor (@sm_kaylor) March 6, 2020
Outrage Erupts After Fortnite And Playstation Use MLK Likeness For March On Washington Anniversary was originally published on newsone.com