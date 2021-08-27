Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Replaces Jay-Z’s ‘Donda’ Verse With DaBaby

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Hiphop Awards Da Baby

Source: (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

Kanye West held yet another DONDA listening event Thursday night this time in his hometown Chicago and this may be the most controversial one yet!

One of the biggest talked about moments was when Kanye brought out DaBaby who has been in a ton of controversy and also brought out  Marilyn Manson who is currently facing several rape and sexual assault allegations.

So, fans were sitting very confused at the praise Kanye was showing to both artists. However, things got even more strange when Da Baby seemingly replaced Jay-Z on one of his DONDA tracks.

Fans all over social media began questioning where HOV was and some even said DaBaby’s verse was better than HOV’s!

Not sure if Kanye has officially replaced Jigga on the track or maybe he will feature both on his new album, but either way check out the snippet below and fan reactions.

EXPLICIT CONTENT

Kanye West Replaces Jay-Z’s ‘Donda’ Verse With DaBaby  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close