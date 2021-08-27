HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

A sequel to the classic Atlanta centric film ATL may see the light of day after 15 years since its debut. A short teaser trailer featuring the entire cast was released on social media today (August 27). Some fans are excited to see what’s in store for the Atlanta crew, while some not so much.

Reboots are Hollywood’s latest trend becoming increasingly popular in recent years. From the newest Space Jam to Coming 2 America, it appears that fresh ideas are far and few in between. Just last month, Home Alone, The Wood, Scarface, White Men Can’t Jump, and Beverly Hills Cop IV reboots have been in development.

Today, Noir Online shared a first look at a potential ATL reboot or reunion. In the unexpected trailer, the stars of the film are walking down the street as Ray Charles’ timeless song “Georgia” plays in the background. The entire cast including Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Evan Ross, Jackie Long, Albert Daniels, Jason Weaver, Lauren London and Khadijah Haqq make an appearance in the short clip before Big Rube closes out with a brief monologue.

The distinct graphic from the original film appears, but this time it reads: ATL 2: Homecoming.

Many fans are confused at the sequel announcement, expressing their lack of interest online.

Other fans are excited to see what the ATL cast is up to:

Details are still unclear about what the project will entail. We will continue to update eager fans about ATL’s return to the big screen.

Watch the teaser below:

The Cast Of ‘ATL’ Reunite In What Appears To Be A Sequel [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

