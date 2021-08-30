HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Great news for Manifest fans! The final season is headed to Netflix after weeks of negotiations.

Deadline announced that Netflix has closed a deal fora super-sized fourth and final season of the fantasy drama series previously on NBC. Fans were gravely disappointed when the show was cancelled by the network after an unbearable cliffhanger in season 3. Fortunately, the show will be available exclusively on Netflix worldwide. The announcement about the streamer’s season 4 pickup was made on “828 Day” (August 28) paying homage to the fictional passengers on Flight 828.

Evidently, fans #SaveManifest efforts did not go in vain. The final season will be comprised of 20 episodes, which Netflix will divide in multiple parts to keep the suspense going. Upon closing the deal with Netflix, Manifest negotiations included the cast to return, in addition to, reaching out to writers who previously worked on the show, and new ones to join executive producer and showrunner Jeff Rake for the final season.

This rare occurrence is a pleasant surprise for fans who diligently fought on social media to discover what happened on that mysterious flight to Jamaica. The #SaveManifest movement coupled with continued viewership on the streaming platform, which began airing the previous seasons back in June, Netflix is excited to move forward with the riveting story.

According to Deadline, the thriller drama logged four consecutive finishes atop the Nielsen weekly streaming ratings and a record six-week streak of more than 1 billion minutes viewed. Season 3 was added on the U.S. service last weekend as the deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. TV was in the final stretch.

The show’s incredible ratings and fans optimism led to this groundbreaking news. Look out for more details to follow.

‘Manifest’ Fourth & Final Season Headed To Netflix Thanks To Resilient Fans was originally published on globalgrind.com

