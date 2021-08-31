Entertainment News
Drake’s Team Gave Away ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Nike T-Shirts To Toronto Fans

Are these actually dropping outside of Canada though?

With Drake’s next album, Certified Lover Boy, set to drop this Friday (September 3rd), the King of The North’s army took to the streets to bless his loyal subjects with some exclusive CLB merch that have yet to hit the racks.

Drake’s man’s and ’em, OVO Mark, took to IG to show he and his team hitting the streets of Toronto with some Nike/Certified Lover Boy tees and straight gave them away to Drizzy fans who were lucky enough to be in the vicinity at the time. The black t-shirts carried some love-struck messages on them such as “Should’ve said you loved me today because tomorrow is a new day” and “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you.” That’s pretty clever and heartbroken-ish.

At one point OVO Mark even got some FaceTime in with the 6 God himself while he was on his grizzly and chopped it up real quick as he passed out some tees.

No word on whether or not the Nike/Certified Lover Boy merch will be available for public consumption anytime soon, but best believe if it does it’ll sell out quicker than Kanye to the MAGA crowd. Too soon for that joke?

Check out the Nick Cannon-ish album cover to Certified Lover Boy below and let us know if you’re excited to finally get some ears on that album.

Drake’s Team Gave Away ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Nike T-Shirts To Toronto Fans  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

