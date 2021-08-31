Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

21 Savage Talks About The Financial Benefits of Owning His Masters

21 Savage breaks down how owning his masters keeps him financially stable in an interview with Gillie Da Kid.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
21 Savage's 6th Annual Issa Back To School Drive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Count 21 Savage as one of those music artists who knows the value behind owning their masters and being on top of their game, as he revealed in a recent interview.

The “No Heart” Rapper broke down how much he benefits from the situation while appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. “I had a platinum album before I signed my deal, you see what I’m saying. So…I own my masters. I own my masters right now. Every song you ever heard, I own it,” he stated. “My split, I got a 70/30 split with my label; I get 70, they get 30. I own all my masters.”

21 Savage went to explain that being in this position made him more financially stable than going out on tour. “A lot of rappers, most of their money come from touring. I make more money off of my album sales and my music sales than I do off touring.”, he said. The 28-year old rapper has talked about being in this position before, thanks to signing with L.A. Reid and Epic Records in 2017 which gave him 100 percent ownership based off of the success of his Savage Mode EP with Metro Boomin the previous year. For him, having that ownership demonstrated the label’s belief in his value. “I wanted to sign to someone who’s going to believe in me. Like, who’s going to understand me.”, he said.

When asked by Gillie Da Kid if he’d ever think about selling the rights, 21 Savage replied: “I don’t know. I feel like that’s some s–t you pass down for generations type s–t. But then again, if a m———a come and say, ‘Ay Savage, I got a billion for your masters,’ that m——–a’s gone.”

Check out the full interview below.

21 Savage Talks About The Financial Benefits of Owning His Masters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close