Troll Gawd Lil Nas X Links Up With Tony Hawk To Show There Is No Bad Blood Between Them

Social media extraordinaire Lil Nas X and the skateboard legend Tony Hawk are totally cool with each other.

Last week Lil Nas X cried foul after Tony Hawk’s blood-painted skateboard he partnered with Liquid Death on sold out without an ounce of outrage he experienced after he unveiled his “Satan Shoes” collaboration with MSCHF. In a tweet, Nas X made a very keen observation, asking, “are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Lil Nas X also hopped in the comment section of @raps’ post on Instagram about the situation that asking followers, “Yall rockin with it!?” saying. The “Old Town Road” crafter wrote in the comment, “nah he tweakin,” which gave some the impression there was possibly some bad blood between the two figures.

Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk linked up and shared a clever video of them using the skateboard in question while playing on Nas X’s comment to prove that everything is all good. And if you’re wondering, yes, Lil Nas X had his “Satan Shoes” on in the video, take that Nike. In the video originally share on TikTok before making its way to other social media platforms, Nas X looks like he is about to hit the halfpipe with the “Blood Deck” skateboard before swapping with places Tony Hawk.

The two icons even posed for a picture with their blood-infused items with Tony Hawk giving the new duo a cool nickname, the blood brothers.

We love to see it, also a brilliant way to flip a potentially negative situation. Before we skate on out of here, Lil Nas X just released the artwork for his highly anticipated debut album Montero which we are sure will ruffle snowflakes feathers.

You can take a peek at it below.

