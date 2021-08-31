Entertainment News
Happy Birthday, Chris Tucker: Which Chris Tucker Character Are You? [Quiz]

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker has a personality that he has successfully brought to each of his roles onscreen. Whether you remember the Atlanta born actor in his classic role as Smokey from Friday or the handsome Detective James Carter from the Rush Hour franchise, Tucker has been memorable in each film. Today, the actor celebrates his 50th birthday.

It’s hard not to love each one of Tucker’s performances. Though fans haven’t seen Chris Tucker onscreen in awhile, the classic movies he’s been involved in will last a lifetime. He usually plays a more comedic role in most of his projects. The comedian shares that one of his most challenging roles was in the 1997 sci-fi/action film, The Fifth Element. Tucker played the infamous Ruby Rhod character, which he says pushed him out of his comfort zone. Ruby Rhod challenged gender norms and defied masculinity. The creators were inspired by Prince when creating the role, but the late, great “Purple Rain” musician declined. Chris Tucker took on the role with pride and absolutely nailed it.

Whereas, some of his appearances in other films, like Dead Presidents showcased a more serious side. Somehow, Tucker still manages to add his comedic flair and charm to any of the roles he may portray.

We are wishing him a happy 50th birthday full of more life, and hopefully, more unforgettable performances. Take this short quiz to find out which memorable Chris Tucker character you are.

Happy Birthday, Chris Tucker!

