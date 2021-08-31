A Film Is Being Made About Dennis Rodman’s Infamous Vegas Bender During 1998 NBA Finals

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we think we have heard it all about the iconic Chicago Bulls championship road to glory we are getting more. A film is being made on Dennis Rodman’s romp through Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

As spotted on Page Six the legendary power forward is getting his own spotlight on the big screen. According to the feature Lionsgate Productions will be releasing 48 Hours In Vegas, a picture that will detail The Worm’s request to visit Sin City during the organization’s very tough run at the championship that year. The story was originally revealed to the world on The Last Dance. “When Scottie was out, Dennis was a model citizen, to the point where it was driving him f–king insane,” Michael Jordan explained. “So, when Scottie came back, Dennis wanted to take a vacation.”

The story goes that Dennis asked the head coach Phil Jackson and Jordan for time to unplug. When asked how much time he needed he simply responded 48 hours. Naturally MJ was very skeptical about giving him the free time during such a critical time in the season. “We look at Dennis and say, ‘Dennis, what are you going to do?’” says Jordan in the documentary. “He says, ‘Well, I need to go to Vegas.’ “[I say] ‘Phil, you let this dude go on vacation, we’re not going to see him. You let him go to Vegas, we’re definitely not going to see him.’

And Michael was right in his assumption. Rodman disappeared for about four days while he was supposedly partying it up with Carmen Electra and his posse. “It was on, the party was started right away,” Electra says in the documentary. “It was definitely an occupational hazard being Dennis’ girlfriend. He was wild.”

The official press release for the film makes it clear that Dennis lived his best life during that short period. “In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun — or maybe more dangerous — to party with. And yet, that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

A Film Is Being Made About Dennis Rodman’s Infamous Vegas Bender During 1998 NBA Finals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

