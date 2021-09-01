Cash Money Records Celebrates 3 Decades Of Hits Via New TIDAL Hub

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Cash Money Records is, without question, one of music’s greatest success stories and has launched the careers of certified superstars and still continues to push forward. The label was founded in New Orleans in 1991 and to celebrate 30 years of hitmaking and relevance, Cash Money has joined forced with TIDAL to unveil a new music hub designed to get listeners up to speed on the legacy of the CMB machine.

Founded by brothers Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams, the label began pumping out records in 1992 ahead of cementing their status on the back of massive hits from the likes of Juvenile, Hot Boys, B.G., and more. Near the turn of the century, Lil Wayne would be the next to carry the Cash Money flag to new levels, which gave way to hits from the Big Tymers with the label even granting the late, great Teena Marie a slot for a pair of albums.

In the late 2000s, the signing of Drake to Lil Wayne’s Cash Money subsidiary, Young Money Records, with the year 2010 signaling the debut of Nicki Minaj with the YM muscle behind her. The label boasts 23 albums that sold platinum and better and 13 gold albums along with countless hit singles that rocked radios and clubs worldwide. The hub breaks down the label’s offerings in groups from 1995 to 199, and 2000 to 2009, before going forward with releases from 2010 until the present day.

The new TIDAL hub features a number of playlists, music videos, and much that all cover 30 years of Cash Money Records. Check it out by clicking this link.

