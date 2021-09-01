HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to say it’s been reported that Gregg Leakes has died after a battle with colon cancer at 66 years old.

Gregg was married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes. The two were married in 1997 but in 2010 they divorced. In 2013 Gregg & Nene remarried.

He is survived by his six children; Katrina, Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, and NeNe’s son, Brentt. He was also a stepdad to NeNe’s son, Bryson.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe Leakes Husband Gregg Leakes Has Passed Away At 66 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com