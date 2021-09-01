Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Seemingly Unlikely Pair: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Kenya Barris Team Up For Untitled Comedy Feature

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Eddie Murphy

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

A seemingly unlikely pair is Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Kenya Barris. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the three are linking up to make an untitled comedy feature together.

Murphy will star opposite of Hill that Barris  is directing for Netflix. Barris served as a writer on Murphy’s Coming 2 America and will make his feature directorial debut with this untitled movie.

Hill and Barris co-wrote the script, noting that the film will be produced under their Strong Baby and Khlabo Ink Society banners. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but is said to be “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships.”

Murphy made a return from his brief movie hiatus with the 2019 Netflix Dolemite Is My Name. Most recently, the actor and comedian starred in Coming 2 America and is currently developing a sequel to 80’s hit, Beverly Hills Cop.

We will keep fans updated as details are disclosed. Are you excited for this collaboration?

A Seemingly Unlikely Pair: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Kenya Barris Team Up For Untitled Comedy Feature  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close