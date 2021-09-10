Chloe Bailey’s New Video ‘Have Mercy’ Features Cameo From Tina Knowles

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Lawd Have Mercy! Have you seen the new video from Chloe Bailey? She stepped away from the group with sister, Halle Bailey (just for a moment) to pursue a solo effort and it did not disappoint. All month Chloe has been teasing her fans with snippets from the song and finally released the video midnight on September 10th.

Sexy outfits, dope choreography plus a cameo from Beyonce’s mama, Miss Tina Knowles, it’s already taking the internet and social media by storm with over one million views in less than 24 hours.

