Who’s Cappin’: Lore’l Calls Out Joy-Ann Reid For Her Comments On Nicki Minaj

Today on The Morning Hustle @StarringLorel gave ‘who’s cappin’ to MSNBC commentator, Joy-Ann Reid for her chastisement of Nicki Minaj. Last night the star revealed to her fans via Twitter the reason why she wouldn’t be attending this years Met Gala and many other events ultimately stating that she’s still undecided on getting vaccinated and until then she is fine with staying home and caring for her baby boy.

Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.⁣

Nicki Minaj also had some thoughts on Joy-Ann’s remarks on MSNBC. She took to her Twitter page to let it out…

