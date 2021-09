HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Red Carpet Premiere of “BMF” is on Thursday, September 23 at Cellairis Amphitheater in Lakewood. The event will feature the world premiere of the first episode of “BMF,” followed by a live concert with 50 Cent and additional special guest music performers. This event is strictly invite-only – tickets are not available for purchase, so register now for your chance to win four passes!

CONTEST RULES

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: