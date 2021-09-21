‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mo Fayne Gets…
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $150 In Cash + J. Cole Tickets!

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

You can always count on Hot 107.9 to give you a chance to put some money in your POCKET! We’ve got $150 up for grabs and YOU could be the winner simply by completing our music survey! Plus, if you do win, you also score tickets to J. Cole‘s The Off-Season Tour on September 27!

Click the link below, complete the survey and you’re entered to win! That’s it, no catch. One random entrant will win $150 to use on whatever they feel like, gas, groceries, etc. AND J. Cole tickets!

Good luck!

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE MUSIC SURVEY

music survey

