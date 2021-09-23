Eddie Murphy Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios To Star In Three New Flicks

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy just signed a new three-movie, first-look deal with Amazon Studios, and the announcement comes months after his triumphant reprise of Prince Akeem in the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America. Although no financial details of the deal were released, it is reminiscent of the one struck with Donald Glover as well as the arrangement between fellow funnyman Kevin Hart and Netflix.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

Coming 2 America debuted as the No. 1 streaming movie in the week of its release, and it also has had the biggest opening weekend of any streaming movie in the last 12 months. However, Murphy already has a number of other projects lined up.

Two years ago, we reported on Murphy’s comeback to reprise the role of fast-talking gumshoe Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4. There has been news of the franchise’s fourth installment since 2016, but the movie encountered its share of delays along the way, with the recent pandemic closing down operations everywhere. However, in light of the world’s current return to normal, work on the new installment should begin soon. Murphy will produce and star in BHC IV, which is set to drop on Netflix.

Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill are also teaming up with Murphy for another Netflix comedy too. Hill and Barris signed on for the movie this past June, but their third partner-in-crime had not yet been announced. “Sooo pumped to be doing this crazy project with my boy @Jonahhill and @Netflix!” Barris wrote in an IG post three months ago. “Can’t wait to show y’all the hilarity we have cooked up!!! Jonah is truly one of the most overall talented people on the planet and I’m psyched to be on this awesome team!!!”

Barris will direct the flick, and he co-wrote the script with Hill. With the cat finally out of the bag, and the confirmation that Murphy will star opposite Hill, the film’s director kept his enthusiasm short but sweet. “Sometimes it all works out…,” Barris wrote on a new IG post from late August, “…. #dreamingawake.”

