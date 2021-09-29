LeBron James Says He’s Vaccinated, But Won’t Encourage Others To Take The Jab

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As the NBA struggles to convince a few of it’s superstars like Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving to take the vaccine as mandated by certain arenas (they’ve done their own “research”), LeBron James says he himself has been vaccinated, but also adds he won’t encourage anyone to do the same.

According to TMZ, the NBA legend revealed his vaccination status during a Lakers media day session saying that he got the vaccine because “at the end of the day you’re always trying to figure out ways that you can always be available and protect one another.” Still, even though LeBron feels he made the best decision for himself and his team, he stopped short of imploring anyone else to follow suit and take the jab themselves saying “everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their families and things of that nature.”

Admitting that he too was skeptical about the safety of the vaccine, King James says he did do research on the vaccine and decided it was best for himself and his family to take the shot.

As for everyone else, LeBron understands their hesitancy saying, “We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” LeBron said. “We’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. Things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well being. So, I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

Yeah, he doesn’t wanna see Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal get buckets at the Staples Center come next season especially if the Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Finals. We kid we kid.

With the vaccine having become such a highly politicized and polarizing issue, we’re not surprised James doesn’t wanna touch it as most people who do tend to get slandered, criticized and even death threats depending on which side they’re on. Still, we’re sure now that he’s revealed he’s been vaccinated, many will come for LeBron just because it’s the thing to do these days for anti-vaxxers.

Do y’all think LeBron should use his stature to convince people to take the vaccine or is he right to leave the issue alone? Let us know in the comments section below.

LeBron James Says He’s Vaccinated, But Won’t Encourage Others To Take The Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

