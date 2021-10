HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Early voting locations will begin today, Oct. 12-Oct. 29th. Absentee ballots can have until Oct. 22 to be completed. The completed ballots are required to be given at a local election office. Submissions must be given before polls close on election day (Nov. 2).

ATL: Early Voting In Georgia Begins Today! Here Are The Locations That Are Open was originally published on majicatl.com

