Halloween Boo Bash Drive-Thru Event!

Radio One Atlanta & AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENT THE HALLOWEEN BOO BASH, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT EXCHANGE PARK RECREATION CENTER, LOCATED AT 2771 COLUMBIA DR IN DECATUR FROM 7PM TO 9PM.

THIS IS A DRIVE-THRU HALLOWEEN EVENT FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES. ENJOY THIS CONTACTLESS EVENT … WITH FREE TREATS, PUMPKINS, AND HALLOWEEN COSTUMES WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

BEST DECORATED CARS WILL RECEIVE TICKETS TO THE ATLANTA ZOO, GIFT CARDS AND MORE!!!

IT’S THE 4TH ANNUAL BOO BASH, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT EXCHANGE PARK RECREATION CENTER!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE, DEKALB PARKS AND RECREATION, GLAMOUROUS GEMZ, AND GEORGIA SPARTANS

