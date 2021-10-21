Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves While Turning Up On Vacation In The Bahamas

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti is living her best life and looking good while doing it and we are here for it!

This week, the 41-year-old has been living it up in the Bahamas while still celebrating her birthday month and we’re not mad at it… at all. The songstress recently shared a few snippets of her tropical island getaway on Instagram and made us all want to book a flight out and get on the next thing smoking! But it was one video in particular of the beauty turning up at a boat party in a teeny-tiny string bikini that had us all swooning!

Ashanti rocked a blue and tan sea-shell like bikini and wore her hair in a low, wavy ponytail. She posted the clip to her Instagram stories as part of her continued birthday turn-up and danced to island music without a care in the world.

Check out the video below!

“ My bday month!! ,” Ashanti commented on The Shade Room’s repost while another commented said, “One thing about Ashanti is she going to wear a bikini and go on vacation .”

Other IG users were just stuck on Ashanti’s banging body, commenting, “It’s the Natural Body for ME ,” and “her body is everything” and our favorite, “This needs to be an AD for body butters or something cause she look smooth and glistening .”

We have to agree, Ashanti ALWAYS looks good!

