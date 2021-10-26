Who’s Cappin’: Tammy Rivera Is Called Out For Capping On CVS

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is coming through with “Who’s Cappin,” her unfiltered opinion on today’s latest headlines, drama, and gossip to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. Today we’re bring Tammy Rivera to the center stage. If you didn’t kn ow already, the r&b singer and wife to Waka Flocka recently went viral after going live at her local CVS tell her Instagram followers that she was being profiled while shopping.

RELATED: Tammy Rivera's Instagram Rant Accusing CVS Employee Of Racial Profiling Backfires

In the video she accuses store worker of profiling and watcher her in the store while she attempted to shop but the public and Black Twitter who saw the video quickly called CAP. Our girl Lore’l couldn’t agree more and hitting Tammy with a few tips of her own!

