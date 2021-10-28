BREAKING: Voting Locations Changing In DeKalb County

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Today is the last day to early vote in Georgia, but there are some BIG changes headed to DeKalb County. This upcoming Tuesday, November 2nd, a total of SIX polling places have been changed and they are below & in bold:

Voters who usually cast ballots at the Chamblee Civic Center (3540 Broad St. in Chamblee) will instead vote at the Chamblee Public Safety/Municipal Court building (4445 Buford Highway NE).

Voters who usually cast ballots at Doraville City Hall (3725 Park Ave. in Doraville) will instead vote at the Doraville Civic Center (377 Central Ave.).

Voters who usually cast ballots at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church (5135 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain) will instead vote at the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Clarkston Campus (495 N. Indian Creek Drive).

Voters who usually cast ballots at the City of Stonecrest annex (the former Sears building at Stonecrest Mall, 2929 Tuner Hill Road) will instead vote at the Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road).

Voters who usually cast ballots at Victory Church (1170 North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain) will instead vote at Stone Mill Elementary School (4900 Sheila Lane).

Voters who usually cast ballots at Ray of Hope Christian Church (2778 Snapfinger Road in Decatur) will instead vote at the church’s nearby education building (2767 Snapfinger Road).

Please make sure you are headed to the polls at the correct place!

originally published on majicatl.com

