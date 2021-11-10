Boosie Badazz Stages Confrontation By Alleged Lil Nas X Fan, Twitter Asks What Was The Reason

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie once again has social media and the streets talking after a viral video shows him being confronted by an alleged member of the LBGTQ community over his continuous comments about Lil Nas X.

The video, which was shared by a fan, features Boosie being confronted by an alleged Lil Nas X fan over his recent comments regarding the Atlanta pop star’s trolling of Boosie.

“I know you! You the rapper Lil Boosie that’s talking about my friends and my niece, my niece Lil Nas X? That’s my niece,” the fan begins telling Boosie. “B–ch, I’ll beat you up, talk sh-t now.”

The quick verbal jabs prompted Boosie to fire back with a homophobic slur after the alleged fan insulted his “$8 hairline”, once again prompting backlash.

“Whoever the f–k you is, you better get the f–k out my face.” Boosie said before spitting out another homophobic slur, “F–k you, b–ch!” He continues, “Ol’ f-ggot ass b–ch!”

While it’s pretty clear by the cameras and boom mic in the footage that the incident is staged, fans are not only wondering what Boosie could be using the shot for, but also why he would feel the need to drop the f-bomb.

Boosie most recently came for both Lil Nas X and Charlamagne tha God on Twitter, after Charlamagne said that he’s done with queerphobia in Hip-Hop on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club.

“None of them have the right to say Lil Nas X is a detriment to kids,” Charlamagne said. “If you’ve ever rapped about violence towards people, the celebration of drugs using or selling, you don’t…nah, you can’t stand on that moral high ground. Not just for Boosie, that goes for everybody.”

After getting wind of the response, Boosie took to Twitter to respond claiming that the on-air personality was “part of the problem” for showing support–under a tweet that had nothing to do with his rant.

“THEY STILL GOT MY NAME N THEY MOUTH BOUT THAT GAY SH*T LOL @cthagod U PART OF THE PROBLEM KEEP EGGING THESE PEOPLE ON YOUR SHOW WITH THIS BRO.U USING YOUR PLATFORM TO SUPPORT NASxn his ANTICS ( I SEE WHAT SIDE U ON [rainbow emoji]) HE SAID F*CK YALL KIDS SMH DUMMIES.”

